Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 304 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of the Nirmal NR 304 lottery today, 25 November 2022. The results will be released at 3 pm on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department. Ticket holders can also find the detailed lottery results of the same from 4 pm onwards on the main page. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 304 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for one lucky winner too.

The Nirmal NR 304 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of qualified experts. To make it easy for lottery ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 304 results will also be issued in the Kerala Government Gazette. Ticket holders should keep in mind that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged to those winning the lottery.

“The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days,” reads the notification.

Here’s how to check the Nirmal NR 304 lottery results:

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Look for the Nirmal NR 304 lottery draw results link on the main web page and click on it.

The Nirmal NR 304 result will be displayed on the screen.

Once the results are out, Nirmal NR 304 ticket holders are advised to match their lottery ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette or official website. Those who have won a prize amount must submit their NR 304 tickets in good condition at the Kerala lottery office within a month of the result declaration. Or else, they might not be able to claim the prize.

Ticket holders winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 can verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office and avail the winning amount after a verification process. While those winning prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their amount from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

