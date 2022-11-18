Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 303 lottery results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Nirmal NR 303 lottery today, 18 November 2022. The NR 303 lottery draw results will be declared on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 303 lottery will be receiving a prize money of Rs 70 lakh while the winners of the second and the third prize will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Ticket holders can check the detailed NR 303 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the web portal. The lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Nirmal NR 303 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for making it convenient for lottery ticket holders. It should be noted that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the winning amount. The Nirmal prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette and should submit the winning tickets within one month of result declaration.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR 303 lottery results?

Go to the department’s official website.

Search for the Nirmal NR 303 lottery draw results link on the home page and click on it.

The Nirmal NR 303 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Those who have received the Nirmal NR 303 lottery ticket should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or official website. The winners must submit their NR 303 tickets in good condition at the state lottery office within 30 days of result declaration.

Ticket holders who win a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. Those who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 should claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

