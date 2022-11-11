Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 302 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Nirmal NR 302 lottery today, 11 November 2022. The NR 302 lottery draw results will be released on the official website at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 302 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for one lucky winner. Ticket holders can find the detailed NR 302 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the web page. The lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Nirmal NR 302 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it convenient for lottery ticket holders. It is to be noted that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will get charged from the winning amount. “The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days,” reads the notification.

Here’s how to check the Nirmal NR 302 lottery results:

Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Nirmal NR 302 lottery draw results link on the home page. Then click on it.

The Nirmal NR 302 results will appear on the screen.

Those who have bought the Nirmal NR 302 lottery ticket must match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette or official website. The winners are advised to submit their NR 302 tickets in good condition at the state lottery office within a month of the result declaration.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 must verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. While those who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize amount from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

