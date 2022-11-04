Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-301 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Nirmal NR-301 lottery today, 4 November, at 3 PM. The NR-301 lottery draw results will be announced on the state department’s official web portal. The detailed lottery results of the NR 301 lottery draw will be announced from 4 PM onwards. The Nirmal NR-301 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. To make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Nirmal NR-301 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the NR 301 lottery draw is entitled to receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be taking home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. NR-301 Lottery draw participants need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 pe rcent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the lottery prize amount

How to check the Nirmal NR-301 lottery results?

Visit the Kerala lottery’s web portal.

Search for the Nirmal NR-301 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the NR 301 lottery results.

What is the process to claim the NR 301 prize money?

The Nirmal NR-301 lottery prize winners will have to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners are required to submit their NR 301 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of result declaration.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 will have to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People winning a lottery prize of less than Rs 5,000 may claim the prize money from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning NR 301 lottery ticket holders need to ensure that their lottery draw tickets are not damaged. If by any chance, the Nirmal NR-301 tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money will not be handed over to the winners. While they visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the NR 301 winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification.

