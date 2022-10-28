Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 300 result to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR 300 lottery draw result will be announced today, 28 October at 3 pm by the Kerala Lottery Department. The NR 300 result will be declared on the official website. Ticket holders are advised to check the lottery results on the official web portal of the state lottery department, once released. The detailed NR 300 results will also be available on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 300 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the Nirmal lottery draw will take home prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner is entitled to receive a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

In order to make it convenient for lottery ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 300 results will also be printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. The NR 300 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction. A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applied to the cash prize money.

Steps to check the Nirmal NR 300 lottery result:

Go to the official website of the lottery department.

Look for the Nirmal NR 300 lottery draw results link on the home page.

Click on the lottery link designated for NR 300 results. The Nirmal NR 300 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Once the results are announced, the NR 300 lottery winners must match their ticket numbers with the lottery draw result released in the State Government Gazette. Following this, the Nirmal NR 300 winning tickets should be submitted to the state lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. It is to be noted that the lottery tickets have to be damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the NR 300 lottery ticket at the Kerala office, valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or voter id is required to be shown. Those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 ought to verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. Those winning lottery prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.