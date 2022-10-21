Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-299 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be declaring the live results of Nirmal NR-299 today, 21 October. The live results of the NR 299 draw will be announced at 3 pm on its official website. The draw for NR 299 will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The comprehensive breakdown of the NR 299 results will be published on the Kerala State Lottery’s official web portal at 4 pm. The results for NR 299 will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easy for the ticket holders.

The lucky Nirmal NR-299 first-prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh, and the second-place winner will be getting an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The NR-299 third-place winner will get a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. However, it is to be noted that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent from the winning sum will be deducted, while the lottery agent will receive a 10 per cent commission.

What are the steps to check Nirmal NR-299 results?

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the link for the Nirmal NR-299 result.

A PDF of the NR 299 winners will appear on the screen.

Check the list for your NR 299 ticket number.

What are the steps to claim Nirmal NR-299 prize money?

The NR 299 winners should present their lottery ticket along with a valid form of ID card at the Kerala government lottery office in order to collect their prize money.

To receive the NR 299 prize money, a winner is required to submit their winning lottery ticket within 30 days following the announcement of the results. Winners need to note that the winning lottery tickets should not be damaged. The NR 299 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner if the lottery tickets are found to be damaged.

Without completing the process of verification, the NR 299 winners are not eligible to receive the prize amount. For claiming the prize money, lottery winners in the NR 299 draw who win an amount of more than Rs 5000 should go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5000 can collect their NR 299 lottery prize money from any Kerala lottery shop in the state.

