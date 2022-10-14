The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Nirmal NR 298 lottery today, 14 October. The lottery draw result will be announced at 3 pm and will also be published on the department’s official website. Along with that, a detailed official result of the NR 298 lottery draw will be declared at 4 pm on the main page. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 298 lottery will receive a sum of Rs 70 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A lucky winner will get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The Nirmal NR 298 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. It will be conducted under the supervision of expert judges. To make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the NR 298 lottery results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette too. Lottery ticket holders need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent as well as an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the prize money.

Steps to check the Nirmal NR 298 lottery results:

Go to the official website.

Look for the Nirmal NR 298 lottery draw results link and click on it.

The NR 298 lottery results will appear on the screen.

To claim the prize money, the winners need to submit their NR 298 tickets at the state lottery office. This process needs to be done within 30 days of the result declaration. Participants need to ensure that the lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize amount will not be handed over to the winners.

Those winning prize money of Rs 5,000 and above must go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. And people winning a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

More details on the verification process and documents required are on the official website.

