Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-297 results out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will be announcing the result of the Nirmal NR-297 lottery today, 7 October at 3 pm. The NR 297 lottery results will be published on the state department’s official web portal. The detailed official results of the NR-297 lottery draw will be published from 4 pm onwards. The Nirmal NR-297 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Nirmal NR-297 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the NR 297 lottery draw will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery draw participants should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the prize money won.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR-297 lottery results?

Go to the official website of the state’s lottery department.

Search for the Nirmal NR-297 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the NR 297 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the NR 297 prize money?

The Nirmal NR-297 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners are required to submit their NR 297 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to verify themselves at the lottery office. While people who secure a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the NR 297 prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders need to make sure that their Nirmal lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the tickets are damaged, then the prize amount will not be given to the lottery prize winners. While visiting the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners will have to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification.

