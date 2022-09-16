Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-294 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The winner of the lottery's first prize will be getting a prize money of Rs 70 lakh. The winner of the 2nd prize of the lottery will get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The NR-294 third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh

The Nirmal NR-294 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 16 September 2022. Ticket holders should check the NR-294 results on the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed Sthree Sakthi SS-327 results will be available from 4 PM onwards. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the results will also be declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR-294 draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Winners need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the winning amount.

The winner of the lottery’s first prize will be getting a prize money of Rs 70 lakh. The winner of the 2nd prize of the lottery will get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The NR-294 third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR-294 results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Nirmal NR-294 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the NR-294 lottery results.

How to claim the Nirmal NR-294 prize money?

The winners need to match their NR-294 winning tickets with the result declared in the Government Gazette. The NR-294 winning tickets need to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. Winners need to make sure that the winning lottery tickets are in good condition and damage-free before being submitted.

For verification purposes, valid identity proof, like the Aadhaar Card or voter id, are required to be presented along with the winning lottery ticket. Winners should note that the verification process is to be completed within 30 days from result declaration, or the prize money for Nirmal NR-294 cannot be claimed.

Those who are entitled to win a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 should go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the NR 294 lottery can claim their prize money from an authorised outlet in the state.

