Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 293 result to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Lottery Department in Kerala will release the Nirmal NR 293 draw result today, 9 September. The NR 293 lottery results will be announced on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The detailed result of the Nirmal NR 293 lottery will also be declared from 4 pm onwards on the official website. The first prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and the third prize winners will be getting a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The Nirmal NR 293 lottery draw will be conducted near Bakery Junction at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The state lottery is held under the supervision of experienced judges.

To make it easy for lottery ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 293 results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette too. Lottery participants must be aware that an agent lottery commission of 10 percent and a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent will be applied to the prize money. “Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days,” reads a notice on the official page.

Steps to check the Nirmal NR 293 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Nirmal NR 293 lottery draw results link (once the results are announced).

Step 3: Then click on the Nirmal NR 293 lottery draw result link.

Step 4: The complete lottery result for NR 293 will appear on the screen.

Here’s how to claim the Nirmal NR 293 prize:

Once the NR 293 lottery results are released, the prize winners are advised to match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Only the winning ticket holders, should submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize. This should be done within a duration of 30 days of the result declaration.

Ticket holders winning a prize amount of Rs 5,000 and above need to go through a verification process at the lottery office in the state. Those winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the amount from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

