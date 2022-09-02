Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 292 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The comprehensive breakdown of the NR 292 results can be found on the Kerala State Lottery's official website starting at 4:30 p.m

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the live results of Nirmal NR 292 today, 2 September. The NR 292 draw will be streamed live at 3 pm on its website, along with the release of the winning lottery numbers at keralalotteryresult.net.

The draw for NR 292 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, adjacent to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of two competent judges. The comprehensive breakdown of the results can be found on the Kerala State Lottery’s official website starting at 4:30 pm. The results for NR 292 will also be published offline in the Kerala Government Gazette for customer convenience.

Steps to check Nirmal NR 292 result:

Go to the official Kerala Lottery website.

Click on the link for ‘Nirmal NR 292 Result.

A pdf consisting of the winning ticket numbers will appear on the screen.

Check the list against your ticket number.

The lucky Nirmal NR 292 first-prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh, and the second-place winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will receive a reward of Rs 1 lakh. The fourth-place winner will receive Rs 5,000, while the next three winners will receive Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively. A few fortunate ticket holders will also receive Rs 8000 as a consolation prize. However, it should be noted that a lottery tax of 30 percent of the winning sum will be subtracted, and the agent will receive a 10 percent commission.

The cost of a single Nirmal NR 292 ticket is Rs 30. The list published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the result PDF made available on the official website can be checked by ticket holders shortly after the draw.

Steps to claim Nirmal NR 292 prize money:

The winners must then present their ticket numbers along with a valid form of identification, such as an Aadhaar card or voter card, at any bank or the Kerala government lottery office in order to collect their winnings.

To receive the prize money, a winner must surrender their winning ticket within 30 days following the announcement of the Nirmal NR 292 results. Winners should note that the winning tickets must be undamaged and in fine shape. The prize money cannot be claimed by the winner if it is found that the tickets are damaged.

Without completing the verification process, the winners are not eligible to receive cash rewards. In order to claim their prize money, lottery winners in the NR 292 draw who earn more than Rs 5000 must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win less than Rs 5000 can easily collect their winnings from any Kerala lottery shop that is authorized to do business.

