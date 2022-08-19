Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-290 results to be out at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The winners are required to carry with themselves a valid identification card as well as passport-sized photographs as and when they visit the lottery office to claim the prize money of the Nirmal NR-290 lottery draw

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-290 live results will be declared at 3 pm today, 19 August, making it a lucky day for some. The NR-290 draw results will be declared on the Kerala lottery department's official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. Detailed results of the Nirmal NR-290 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. The Nirmal NR-290 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette in order to make it easy for the ticket holders. The lottery draw for Nirmal NR-290 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of the NR 290 lottery will get Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery draw will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners of the NR-290 will be given Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

The sixth prize winner will get Rs 500, and the seventh price of Rs 100 will also be given. In addition, certain lucky NR 290 winners will be entitled to a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 from the lottery department.

Prize winners should verify their winning ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their lottery draw tickets within 30 days of announcement of results.

The winning tickets of the Kerala lottery need to be in good condition and damage free. The prize money will not be given to the prospective winner if the lottery ticket is found to be damaged.

The winners are required to carry with themselves a valid identification card as well as passport-sized photographs as and when they visit the lottery office to claim the prize money of the Nirmal NR-290 lottery draw.

Ticket holders who are to receive a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will be required to undergo the process of identity verification at the Kerala lottery office. However, people who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 may claim their prize amount from any local authorised lottery outlet in the state.

