Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 289 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
The Nirmal NR 289 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhawan. For ease of ticket holders, the results of NR 289 draw will also be published in Kerala Government Gazette
The Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the results of the Nirmal NR 289 lottery today, 12 August. Ticket holders can check the draw results on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The NR 289 lottery draw will begin at 3 pm, while a detailed result of the same will be released at 4:30 pm on the official website. The Nirmal NR 289 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhawan. For ease of ticket holders, the results of NR 289 draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the NR 289 lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Step to check Nirmal NR 289 lottery results:
Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery Department website at keralalotteryresult.net.
Step 2: Look for Nirmal NR 289 and click on the link
Step 3: The NR 289 draw results will appear on the screen.
“The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days,” mentions a notice on the official website. If the winning lottery tickets are not submitted on time, the winners cannot claim the prize amount.
Ticket holders who win a sum of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the lottery office. Those who get less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.
Below are the following documents to be submitted:
-An application form along with a self-attested photocopy with both sides of the Nirmal NR 289 ticket.
-Two passport-size photographs which have been attested by a gazetted officer
- A self-attested copy of PAN card
-The receipt of the prize money prescribed form with a revenue stamp of Rs 2,
- Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, ration card or voter id.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kerala lottery 2022: Win-Win W-680 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
People who get a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the Win-Win draw will be required to verify themselves at the department’s lottery office. Those who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the W-680 draw can easily claim their prize amount at a local lottery outlet in the state
Kerala lottery 2022: Win-Win W-679 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning Win-Win W-679 ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery department’s office within 30 days from the date on which the results are published
Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 560 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
When the lottery draw winners visit the lottery office to claim their lottery prize amount, they should carry along a valid identification card and two passport-sized photographs for the process of identity verification