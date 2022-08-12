Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 289 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR 289 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhawan. For ease of ticket holders, the results of NR 289 draw will also be published in Kerala Government Gazette

The Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the results of the Nirmal NR 289 lottery today, 12 August. Ticket holders can check the draw results on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The NR 289 lottery draw will begin at 3 pm, while a detailed result of the same will be released at 4:30 pm on the official website. The Nirmal NR 289 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhawan. For ease of ticket holders, the results of NR 289 draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the NR 289 lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Step to check Nirmal NR 289 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery Department website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for Nirmal NR 289 and click on the link

Step 3: The NR 289 draw results will appear on the screen.

“The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days,” mentions a notice on the official website. If the winning lottery tickets are not submitted on time, the winners cannot claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win a sum of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the lottery office. Those who get less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Below are the following documents to be submitted:

-An application form along with a self-attested photocopy with both sides of the Nirmal NR 289 ticket.

-Two passport-size photographs which have been attested by a gazetted officer

- A self-attested copy of PAN card

-The receipt of the prize money prescribed form with a revenue stamp of Rs 2,

- Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, ration card or voter id.

