Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 288 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The winners are advised to submit the winning ticket to the lottery office within 30 days, otherwise their claim on the prize money will be rejected

The Kerala lottery Department will announce the results of Nirmal NR 288 lottery today, 5 August at 3 PM. If you have bought a lottery ticket for the same, then you can check the results on the official website of Kerala’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The results of Nirmal NR 288 will also be put on the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easier to access for the participants. The live lottery results will be available on the website at 3 PM, while the detailed results will be out at 4:30 PM. The Nirmal NR 288 first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh in the NR 288 lottery, while the third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh. The Nirmal NR 288 lottery will be conducted at the Gorky Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram.

How to check the results:

-To check the results of the Nirmal NR -288 lottery, go to the website keralalotteryresult.net.

-After that, go to the ‘Nirmal Lottery Result NR 288’ link.

-The lottery draw results will be accessible to you after you have clicked on the link.

How to claim the prize money:

The winners are advised to submit the winning ticket to the lottery office within 30 days, otherwise their claim on the prize money will be rejected. The NR 288 winners are required to submit the winning ticket along with all the necessary documents to the lottery authorities.

Documents required to be submitted, as per the official website:

-Application with self-attested photocopy of both sides of NR-288 winning ticket

-Two photos of passport size attested by a Gazetted officer.

-Self-attested copy of PAN card

-The receipt of the prize money prescribed from with a revenue stamp of Rs 2.

-ID proof, like Aadhaar card, Pan card, Voter ID card, etc.

For more information, visit this link

Weekly lottery results can be accessed on the Kerala Lottery Department's website from Monday to Sunday. You can also view the winning list for Bumper Lotteries such as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja Bumper on the official website of the lottery department. The Kerala State Lotteries Department manages the state's weekly lottery scheme.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.