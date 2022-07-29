Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 287 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Once the Nirmal NR 287 results are published, the lottery participants will have to check the Kerala Government Gazette on the official web portal and then match the respective ticket numbers with the results declared

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of Nirmal NR 287 lottery today, 29 July. Those who have bought the tickets can check the NR 287 draw results by visiting the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The live result of the Nirmal NR 287 lottery will be declared at 3 pm while the official results of the draw will be available for ticket holders on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The lottery draw for NR 287 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

First prize winner of the NR 287 lottery is entitled to take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second will get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. It is to be noted that the third prize stands at Rs 1 lakh. To make it easier for the ticket holders, the NR 287 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

What are the steps to check the Nirmal NR 287 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Nirmal NR 287 lottery results link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the result link, NR 287 lottery results would show up on your screen.

Check how to claim the NR 287 prize:

Once the Nirmal NR 287 results are published, the lottery participants will have to check the Kerala Government Gazette on the official web portal and then match the respective ticket numbers with the results declared.

Those who have won the prize money will have to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Department’s Office. A valid ID proof also needs to be submitted along with the lottery ticket when the winners visit the lottery office so that a verification process can be done.

The process of verification is to be completed within a duration of 30 days from the date of Nirmal NR 287 results announcement. If in case the above deadline is missed, then the prize amount cannot be claimed by the winner.

Ticket holders who get a sum of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the lottery office, whereas those who get less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their lottery prize from any local authorised lottery outlet in the state.

