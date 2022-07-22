Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-286 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Those winning prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to undergo a verification process at the lottery office. While individuals winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in the state

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results for the Nirmal NR-286 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 22 July. The NR-286 lottery results will be released on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it easy for participants, the Nirmal NR-286 lottery results will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The official results of the NR-286 lottery will be published from 4 pm onwards. The Nirmal NR-286 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

First prize winner will be winning an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount won.

Here’s how to check the Nirmal NR-286 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Nirmal NR-286 lottery draw results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link, the NR-286 lottery results will flash on your screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are suggested to match their numbers with the winning lottery result.

Check how to claim the prize:

The Nirmal NR-286 lottery prize winners are advised to match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. The winners will have to submit their NR-286 tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration.

Winners also have to make sure that their respective tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the tickets are damaged, then the prize money will not be handed over to the winners. During their visit to the lottery office, the winners should carry with them a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for verification.

Those winning prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to undergo a verification process at the lottery office. While individuals winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

