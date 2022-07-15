Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 285 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

After the announcement of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery results, the lottery draw participants should check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official web portal of the State’s lottery department and match the ticket numbers with the results published online

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will today, 15 July announce the result of Nirmal NR 285 lottery. Those who have participated in the lottery draw can check the results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it easy for the lottery participants, the NR-285 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Nirmal NR 285 lottery will be declared at 3 pm while the official results of the NR-285 lottery will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of NR 285 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners are entitled to get a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery draw for NR 285 will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here’s how to check the Nirmal NR 285 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and go to the Nirmal NR 285 lottery results link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you click the link, the NR 285 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket numbers with the winning results published online.

After the announcement of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery results, the lottery draw participants should check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official web portal of the State’s lottery department and match the ticket numbers with the results published online.

Winners are required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Department’s office. Along with the lottery ticket, the ID proof should also be submitted at the office for the completion of the verification process. The process is to be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Nirmal NR 285 result announcement. If the result is not announced within a month, the Nirmal NR 285 prize money cannot be claimed.

People who win a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the lottery office whereas those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the NR 285 draw can easily claim the prize money from any local lottery shop.

