Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 284 results to be released at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

Winners also need to carry a valid identification proof and two passport size photographs so that the verification process can be started by the lottery department. The process must be completed within 30 days of the Nirmal NR 284 result declaration or the prize money cannot be claimed.

The results of the Nirmal NR 284 draw will be released by the Kerala lottery department at 3 pm today, 8 July. The detailed NR 284 results will be available from 4 pm at the official website - keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 284 lottery draw will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh, while the third place winners will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky NR-284 winners. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the Nirmal lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Nimral NR 284 draw will take place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan. A Kerala lottery tax of 30 per cent as well as an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be deducted from the prize money.

Steps to check Nirmal NR 284 result:

Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Click on the NR 284 result link.

The winning lottery ticket numbers will appear on your screen.

Save a copy for future use.

After the NR 284 results have been published, individuals can check their winning ticket numbers against the results. Winning ticket holders will need to take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram in order to claim the prize money.

Winners who will get more than Rs 5,000 as prize money must undergo the verification process. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 in the NR 284 draw can claim the prize money at any local lottery shop.

The Kerala lottery department was started in 1967 and holds seven weekly lotteries as well as six bumper draws.

