Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 283 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR 283 winners should make sure that winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the winners of the lottery draw cannot claim the prize amount

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the live results for the Nirmal NR 283 draw by 3 pm today, 1 July. The Nirmal NR 283 lottery results will be announced on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The official result of the Nirmal NR 283 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 283 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR 283 lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Nirmal NR 283 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be entitled to a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Winners should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Nirmal NR 283 prize money:

Lottery prize winners need to match their winning Nirmal NR 283 ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then be required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Department’s lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of results.

When the winners of the lottery draw go to collect the prize money, they should carry with them a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for verifying their identity.

Those who win an amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Nirmal NR 283 draw will be required to go through an identity verification process at the lottery department office of the state. Individuals who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

