Kerala Lottery 2022:  Nirmal NR-272 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the lottery Nirmal NR-272 at 3 pm today, 15 April. The results for the draw will be released on the lottery department’s official website. The detailed results will be released from 4 pm onwards.

To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Nirmal NR-272 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR-272 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-272 will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners of the NR 272 lottery will get Rs 1 lakh.

Winners should note that an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent as well as a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent are applicable on the prize won in the Nirmal lottery.

How to claim the Nirmal NR-272 prize money:

Lottery winners should match their NR 272 ticket numbers with the ones published in the results by the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning NR 272 tickets are to be submitted at the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. It is to be noted that the winning tickets should be in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Nirmal NR-272 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for identity verification. Ticket holders who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Nirmal NR-272 draw must undergo a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who have received less than Rs 5,000 as prize money in the Nirmal lottery, can claim their prize at any of the authorised lottery shops in the state.

The Kerala lottery department, which began in 1967, runs seven weekly and six bumper lottery draws presently.

