Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-267 draw results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of Nirmal NR-267 lottery today, 11 March. The live results of the same will be announced at 3 pm on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net while detailed results shall be declared at 4 pm.

For the convenience of ticket holders, the state lottery department in Kerala will also publish the results of NR-267 in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will be held in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan. It will be conducted under the supervision of two experienced judges.

According to a report by The Times of India, the first prize of Nirmal NR-267 draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize of NR-267 will get Rs 1 lakh.

Soon after the announcement of the lottery result, ticket holders should match their respective numbers with the winning numbers published in Kerala Government Gazette.

The winning ticket holders are then requested to visit the Kerala Lottery Office and submit their lottery tickets to the concerned department. On producing their lottery tickets, a valid identification proof like voter ID or Aadhar Card also needs to be submitted for verification purposes.

Ticket holders should note that the verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days of the result declaration. If anyone fails to do so, then the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 are advised to collect their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in the state. While, those who have won more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office.

In the country, the Kerala Lottery Department is the first-ever lottery department which was established in 1967. This Department conducts seven weekly lotteries along with six bumper lotteries. The seven weekly lotteries include Win-Win, Dhanasree, Prateeksha, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Akshaya, and Pournami.

