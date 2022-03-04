Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-266 lottery results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The detailed results of NR-266 can be viewed on the official website from 4 pm onwards

Results of Nirmal NR-266 lottery will be announced at 3 pm today, 4 March by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Ticket holders can check the winning numbers on the official website of the lottery department -- keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of NR-266 can be viewed on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala.

The first prize for the Nirmal NR-266 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh. The Nirmal NR-266 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. As per The Time of India, the price of a single NR-266 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

For the convenience of the ticket holders, the lottery department will also release the result in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders should check and verify their lottery number with the results declared in the gazette.

Once the result is announced, the winners of NR-266 will have to present their winning lottery tickets along with their proof of identification at the Kerala Lottery Office. It is to be noted that the document verification process should be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, the prize money of the Nirmal NR-266 lottery cannot be claimed.

People who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from a nearby lottery shop in the state. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 have to visit the lottery office for the verification process.

