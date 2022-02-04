Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-262 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The detailed results of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery can be cross-checked on the official website from 4:00 pm onwards

The results of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 4 February. Ticket holders can check their results at the official website of the Kerala lottery department- www.keralalotteryresult.net .

The detailed results of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery can be cross-checked on the official website from 4:00 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of NR-262 will take home Rs 70 lakh. The winner of the second prize will get Rs 10 lakh while the third prize winner of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize winner of NR-262 will receive Rs 5,000, while one with the lucky ticket for the fifth prize will take home Rs 1,000. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to some lucky ticket holders.

The lucky draw for the Nirmal NR-262 lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Kerala lottery 2022: Steps to check Nirmal NR-262 result

Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

On the homepage click on the Nirmal NR-262 lottery result link

The result of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery will be displayed on the screen

For the convenience of the lottery ticket holders, the results of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Nirmal NR-262 lottery need to surrender their tickets to the office of the Kerala lottery department. In order to process the verification, they need to carry valid identity proof such as voter ID or Aadhaar card while reporting to the office.

NR-262 lottery winners who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any licenced lottery outlet in the state. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 must go through a verification process to claim their NR-262 prize money.

