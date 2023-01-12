The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 454 lottery today, 12 January 2023. The KN-454 lottery draw results will be announced on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 454 lottery will get Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for one lucky KN-454 winner. Ticket holders should check the detailed KN 454 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the official web portal. The Karunya Plus KN 454 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya Plus KN 454 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it convenient for Karunya lottery ticket holders. A 30 percent lottery tax deduction and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the Karunya lottery winning amount. The prize winners should also verify the KN 454 winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and the winning tickets should be submitted within a duration of 30 days.

Here’s how you should check the Karunya Plus KN 454 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala lottery official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Karunya Plus KN 454 lottery draw results link present on the home page. Then click on it to check today’s Karunya lottery result.

Step 3: The Karunya Plus KN 454 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Ticket holders who receive a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. While people who win Karunya prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN-454 amount from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.