The Karunya Plus KN 451 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 22 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the KN 451 lottery result has been announced, ticket holders will have to check the KN 451 results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the KN 451 results should also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 451 results should be released on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya Plus KN 451 lottery’s first prize will receive a sum of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the KN 451 lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 451 lottery draw will happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. KN-451 ticket holders need to be aware that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction along with a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 451 results?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal for the lottery results at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Karunya Plus KN 451 lottery draw results link available on the webpage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for KN 451 results. The Karunya Plus KN 451 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 451 lottery winners should match their winning Karunya lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. After that, the KN 451 winning tickets should be submitted at the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Karunya lottery winners should assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and in a good condition.

While submitting the KN 451 lottery ticket at the office, a valid ID proof including a voter id or Aadhaar Card, has to be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of one month from result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 451 cannot be claimed.

Those who win KN 451 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Others who receive a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN 451 prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

