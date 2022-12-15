Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 450 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya Plus KN 450 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 15 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the KN 450 result announcement is made, participants will be required to check their ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. In order to make it easy for the Karunya ticket holders, the KN 450 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the KN 450 lottery will be declared on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya Plus KN 450 lottery first prize will take home a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the Karunya lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 450 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Karunya lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the Karunya winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 450 results?

Step 1: Go to Kerala lottery department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Visit the KN 450 lottery draw results link that will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for KN 450 results. The Karunya lottery results will then appear on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 450 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 450 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Karunya winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the KN 450 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof including voter id or Aadhaar Card, should be given as well. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 450 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN 450 prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

