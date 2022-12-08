The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 449 lottery today, 8 December 2022. The results will be announced at 3 pm on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department. Karunya ticket holders will find the detailed lottery results of the same from 4 pm onwards on the website. The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 449 lottery will take home prize money of Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. One lucky winner will get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The Karunya Plus KN 449 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

To make it convenient for the Karunya lottery ticket holders, the KN 449 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Ticket holders need to keep in mind that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable to those winning the lottery.

The lottery winners are advised to verify their KN-449 numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette and they will be required to surrender the winning tickets within one month of the result declaration.

Here’s how to check the Karunya Plus KN 449 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Karunya Plus KN 449 lottery draw results in the link on the web page and click on it.

Step 3: The Karunya Plus KN 449 result will be displayed on the screen.

Once the results are out, Karunya Plus KN 449 ticket holders should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. Those who have won the Karunya prize amount should submit their KN 449 tickets in a good condition at the Kerala lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. Or else, they may not be able to claim the prize.

Karunya ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office to get the prize amount. While those winning prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

