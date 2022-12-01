The Karunya Plus KN 448 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 1 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the result announcement is made, participants should check their KN 448 ticket numbers on the official website of Kerala lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the KN 448 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 448 results will be announced on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya Plus KN 448 lottery’s first prize will be taking home a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the KN 448 lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 448 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Karunya ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the Karunya winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 448 results?

Step 1: Go to https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Visit the lottery draw results link that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for KN 448 results. The Karunya Plus KN 448 results will appear on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 448 lottery winners will be required to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 448 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Karunya winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the KN 448 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like voter id or Aadhaar Card, should be given as well. The verification process is required to be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 448 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN 448 prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

