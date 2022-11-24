The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 447 lottery today, 24 November 2022. The lottery draw results will be released on the department’s official web page at 3 pm. The KN 447 lottery draw will be organised at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lottery holders should note that the detailed lottery results of the Karunya Plus KN 447 will be released from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the KN 447 lottery draw will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to a lucky winner.

The Karunya Plus KN 447 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners will have to pay a lottery tax of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent on the prize amount won. After winning the prize, the winner should submit the KN 447 winning ticket within 30 days otherwise the winning lottery ticket will be rejected. While claiming the prize money, the Karunya winners should submit the winning ticket in good condition along with all the necessary documents.

Here’s how to check Karunya Plus KN 447 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click for the Karunya Plus KN 447 draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link the KN 447 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders of the lottery are advised to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or from the official web portal.

Those getting a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves. While those who win a lottery prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from an authorised lottery shop.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.