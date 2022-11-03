The Karunya Plus KN 444 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 3 November 2022 at 3 pm. Once the lottery result announcement is made, KN 444 ticket holders should check the KN 444 results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the KN 444 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 444 results will be released on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya Plus KN 444 lottery’s first prize will take home a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will be getting a prize money amount of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 444 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the winning prize amount.



What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 444 results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Karunya Plus KN 444 lottery draw results link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for KN 444 results. The Karunya Plus KN 444 results will appear on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 444 lottery winners will need to match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 444 winning tickets should be deposited at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All KN 444 winners should make sure that their winning lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the KN 444 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, needs to be shown. The verification process is required to be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 444 cannot be claimed.

Those who win KN 444 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will need to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. While others who win a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN 444 prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

