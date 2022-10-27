Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 443 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya Plus KN 443 draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 27 October 2022 at 3 PM. Once the lottery result declaration has been made, KN 443 ticket holders should check the lottery draw results on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the KN 443 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KN 443 results will be released on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery’s first prize will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the Kerala lottery draw will be receiving a sum of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. KN 443 ticket holders need to be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 443 results?

Step 1: Visit the official site at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery draw results link available on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for KN 443 results. The Karunya KN 443 results will appear on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 443 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All KN 443 winners need to make sure that the KN 443 lottery draw tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the KN 443 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof like an Aadhaar Card or voter id should be presented. The verification process should be completed within a period of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the lottery prize amount for KN 443 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. While others who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 need to claim their lottery prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

