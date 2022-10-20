Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 442 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the live results of Karunya Plus KN 442 today, 20 October. The live results of the KN 442 draw will be released at 3 pm on its web portal, along with the release of the winning lottery numbers in the Kerala Government Gazette. The draw for KN 442 lottery will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The comprehensive breakdown of the results and the prize claiming process is available on the Kerala State Lottery department’s official website starting from 4 pm onwards.

Here are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 442 results:

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala Lottery web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the link for Karunya Plus KN 442 result.

Step 3: A pdf of the KN 442 winners will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the list for your KN-442 ticket number.

The lucky Karunya Plus KN 442 first-prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, and the second-place winner is entitled to receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will be getting a total sum of Rs 1 lakh. However, it should be noted that a lottery tax of 30 percent will be deducted from the prize amount, and the agent will get a 10 percent commission.

What are the steps to claim Karunya Plus KN 442 prize money?

The winners should present their KN-442 ticket along with a valid ID card, like an Aadhaar card or voter card, at the Kerala government lottery office in order to collect their prize amount. To receive the KN 442 prize money, a winner should submit their winning ticket within 30 days following the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN 442 results. Winners should note that the winning tickets must not be damaged. The prize money cannot be claimed by the lottery winner if it is found that the tickets are damaged.

Without completing the verification process, the KN 442 winners are not eligible to receive the cash prize. In order to claim their prize money, lottery winners of the KN 442 draw, who earn an amount of more than Rs 5000, are required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5000 can collect their prize money from any Kerala lottery shop in the state.

