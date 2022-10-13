Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 441 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Karunya Plus KN 441 lottery today, 13 October at 3 PM. The lottery draw results will be published on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed official results of the KN 441 lottery draw will be declared from 4 PM onwards. The Karunya Plus KN 441 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 441 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus lottery is entitled to receive a sum of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will win a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery draw participants need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the lottery prize money.

How to check the Karunya Plus KN 441 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Karunya Plus KN 441 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the KN 441 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the KN 441 prize?

The Karunya Plus KN 441 lottery prize winners will be required to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners will be required to submit their KN 441 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of result declaration.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above are required to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People winning a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning KN 441 lottery ticket holders need to ensure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the Karunya Plus KN 441 tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money will not be handed over to the winners. While you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the KN 441 winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs in order to verify themselves.

