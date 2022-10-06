Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 440 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 440 lottery today, 6 October at 3 PM. The KN 440 lottery results will be published on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed official results of the KN 440 lottery draw will be announced from 4 PM onwards. The Karunya Plus KN 440 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 440 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus lottery will be awarded Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to win Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery draw participants should be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the lottery prize money.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 440 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Karunya Plus KN 440 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the KN 440 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the KN 440 prize?

The Karunya Plus KN 440 lottery prize winners should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners should submit their KN 440 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above need to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While people winning a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the lottery amount from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning KN 440 ticket holders should make sure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the Karunya Plus KN 440 tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize money will not be given to the winners. While visiting the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for verification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.