Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 438 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the Karunya Plus KN 438 draw result today, 22 September. Once the results are announced, the lottery draw participants will have to visit the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result of the KN 438 lottery draw will be announced at 3 PM. The detailed result of the same will be released on the site from 4 PM onwards. The KN 438 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for the Karunya Plus KN 438 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of the KN 438 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will be receiving an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 438 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of Kerala’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on the Karunya Plus KN 438 lottery results link that will get active on the homepage soon after the result is declared.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Karunya Plus KN 438 lottery draw results will appear on your screen.

All the Karunya Plus KN 438 ticket holders should compare their lottery ticket numbers with the numbers released in the Kerala Government Gazette or the Kerala department’s official web portal. Following that, the winners will be required to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office.

A valid ID proof should also be presented at the lottery office along with the Kerala lottery ticket, so as to verify the winner’s identity. The verification process should be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of result announcement of the Karunya Plus KN 438 result.

Those who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. Ticket holders who have received an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya Plus KN 438 draw can easily claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

