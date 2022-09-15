Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 437 results to release at 3 PM, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The results of the Karunya Plus KN 437 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 15 September. Those who are interested can check the KN 437 draw results on Kerala lottery department’s official website

The results of the Karunya Plus KN 437 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 15 September. Those who are interested can check the KN 437 draw results on Kerala lottery department’s official website. The live results of Karunya Plus KN 437 will be declared at 3 PM, while the detailed results will be announced on the website at 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN 437 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN 437 draw is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will be receiving an amount of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner of the KN 437 lottery will be getting a sum of Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for certain lucky winners.

People who have won a prize in the KN 437 will need to cross check their results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following this, they will be required to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

What are the steps to download Karunya Plus KN 437 results:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala lottery department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the link for the Karunya Plus KN 437 draw results.

Step 3: The Karunya Plus KN 437 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check the KN 437 lottery draw results and save them for future reference.

While visiting the Kerala lottery office, KN 437 winners need to carry a valid identification proof for the verification process in order to claim the lottery amount. If the lottery winner fails to complete the verification process within a period of 30 days after the result declaration, he or she will not be entitled to the prize money.

KN 437 lottery winners who have got an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can collect their lottery prize money from a local authorised lottery outlet in Kerala. However, if the winners win an amount of more than Rs 5,000, they have to undergo a verification process before they receive the lottery prize amount.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.