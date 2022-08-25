Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 435 result to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery today, 25 August at 3 PM. The KN 435 lottery results will be published on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery today, 25 August, at 3 pm. The KN 435 lottery results will be published on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. The official results of the Karunya lottery draw will be released from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery draw will be held under the supervision of experienced judges at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make the results more accessible for the ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner is entitled to win a prize money of Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will be receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery draw participants should also be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and a lottery agent commission of 10 percent are applicable on the prize amount won.

How do you check the Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the KN 435 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Karunya Plus KN 435 prize?

The Karunya Plus KN 435 lottery prize winners are required to match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. For claiming the prize, the winners need to submit their KN 435 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days after the declaration of results.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their lottery tickets are in good condition. If by any chance, these tickets are found to be damaged, then the winners will not be get the prize amount. When the winners go to the Kerala lottery department’s office, they are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 and above will need to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. While people who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

