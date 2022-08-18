The first prize winner of the KN 434 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will be getting Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively

The Kerala Lottery Department will today, 18 August, declare the result of Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery.

Lottery draw participants can check the draw results on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it convenient for the lottery participants, the KN-434 lottery results will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The live result of Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery draw will be announced at 3 pm, while official results of the Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery will be announced on the site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the KN 434 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 80 lakh.

The second and third prize winners will be getting Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery draw for the KN 434 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

What are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on the Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery results link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you click the link, the KN 434 lottery draw results will be displayed on your screen.

Once the results of the Karunya Plus KN 434 have been declared, participants need to check the Kerala Government Gazette or the department’s website. The ticket numbers should be matched with the KN 434 results.

Winners should submit their lottery draw tickets at the Kerala lottery office. Along with the KN 434 lottery ticket, an ID proof needs to be submitted at the office so as to complete the process of verification.

The process should be completed within 30 days from the date of announcement of the Karunya Plus KN 434 result. If it is not completed within the above mentioned time, the Karunya Plus KN 434 prize amount cannot be claimed.

People who win a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 will need to verify themselves at the lottery office. Those who have got a sum of less than Rs 5,000 in the KN 434 draw can easily claim their lottery prize amount from a local lottery shop in the state.

