Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 432 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 Lakh

The first prize winner of the KN 432 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively

The Lottery Department of Kerala will today, 4 August, announce the result of Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery. Those who have bought a lottery ticket can check the draw results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. To make it easy for the lottery participants, the KN-432 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The live result of Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, while official results of the KN-432 lottery will be announced on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the KN 432 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The lottery draw for the KN 432 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the web portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and go to the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery results link present on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking the link, the KN 432 lottery draw results will appear on your screen.

After the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery results, participants are required to check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official web portal of the State’s lottery department. The ticket numbers will have to be matched with the KN 432 results.

Winners are required to submit their tickets at the Kerala lottery office. Along with the KN 432 lottery ticket, an ID proof should also be submitted at the office so that the verification process can be completed.

The process is required to be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Karunya Plus KN 432 result announcement. If it is not done within the above mentioned period, the Karunya Plus KN 432 prize money cannot be claimed.

People who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the lottery office. Those who have won a sum of less than Rs 5,000 in the KN 432 draw can easily claim their prize amount from a local lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.