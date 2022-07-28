Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 431 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Lottery draw winners should match their winning Karunya Plus KN 431 ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KN 431 winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from result declaration

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results for the Karunya Plus KN 431 draw by 3 pm today, 28 July. The Karunya Plus KN 431 lottery results will be released on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The official results of the Karunya Plus KN 431 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery draw participants, the Karunya Plus KN 431 lottery results will be available in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The KN 431 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya Plus KN 431 first prize winner will be receiving a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to get a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and a 10 percent agent lottery commission is applicable on the prize amount won by the lottery participants.

What are the steps to claim the Karunya Plus KN 431 prize money?

Lottery draw winners should match their winning Karunya Plus KN 431 ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KN 431 winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from result declaration.

The lottery participants need to ensure that their winning tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Karunya Plus KN 431 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the lottery winners go to the lottery office to claim their prize amount, they need to carry along a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

Those who get a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus KN 431 draw will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Those who receive a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.