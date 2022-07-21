Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 430 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The process of verification must be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Karunya Plus KN 430 results announcement. If in case the process is not completed, then the prize amount cannot be claimed by the participant

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of Karunya Plus KN 430 lottery today, 21 July. Ticket holders can check the KN 430 draw results by visiting the official website of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The live result of the Karunya Plus KN 430 lottery will be declared at 3 pm while the detailed results of the draw will be accessible for ticket holders on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The lottery draw for KN 430 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

First prize winner of the KN 430 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third prize winners will receive a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. For better convenience to ticket holders, the KN 430 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Here’s how to check the Karunya Plus KN 430 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for Karunya Plus KN 430 lottery results link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link, the KN 430 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Those who have purchased a lottery ticket are requested to match their numbers with the winning lottery result.

Check how to claim the prize:

Once the Karunya Plus KN 430 results are announced, participants are directed to check the Kerala Government Gazette on the official website and match the respective ticket numbers with the published result.

Those who have won a prize amount, will have to submit their winning lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. A valid ID proof should also be submitted along with the lottery ticket while visiting the lottery office so that a verification process can be initiated.

The process of verification must be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Karunya Plus KN 430 results announcement. If in case the process is not completed, then the prize amount cannot be claimed by the participant.

Ticket holders winning more than Rs 5,000 are requested to verify themselves at the lottery office, whereas those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their cash prize from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

