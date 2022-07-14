Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 429 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery draw will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. People who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results for the Karunya Plus KN 429 draw by 3 pm today, 14 July. The Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery results will be published on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery will be declared from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery participants, the Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya Plus KN 429 first prize winner will be getting a prize money of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the prize amount won.

How can you claim the Karunya Plus KN 429 prize money?

Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning Karunya Plus KN 429 ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya Plus KN 429 winners will then be required to deposit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of announcement of results.

The Karunya Plus KN 429 will need to ensure that the winning tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is damaged, the Karunya Plus KN 429 prize amount cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners visit the lottery office to claim the prize money, they are required to carry with themselves a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for identity verification purposes.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery draw will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. People who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

