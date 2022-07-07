Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 428 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh
A valid identification proof is also required to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process should be completed within 30 days of result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount
The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN 428 draw today, 7 July at 3 pm. Those who have participated in the lottery draw can check the winning lottery numbers on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.
The detailed results of the lottery draw will be published from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for those who have participated in the lottery draw, the results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draw for the Karunya Plus KN 428 will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near the Bakery Junction.
What is the prize amount of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery draw?
The KN- 428 lottery's first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize is entitled to get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will be receiving an amount of Rs 1 lakh.
A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the amount won.
How to claim the Karunya Plus KN 428 prize money?
After the result has been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or declared on the website, the participants can check their ticket number with the results announced by the lottery department. Winning ticket holders will have to take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.
A valid identification proof is also required to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process should be completed within 30 days of result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount.
Those who get a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize at any authorised local shop in the state.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 555 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
People who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the lottery office whereas those who have won a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the AK 555 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet
Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W 675 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
The live result of the Win Win W 675 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the W-675 lottery draw will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.
Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 320 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
The Sthree Sakthi SS 320 winners will have to make sure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Sthree Sakthi SS 320 prize money will not be handed over to the winner