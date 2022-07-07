Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 428 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

A valid identification proof is also required to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process should be completed within 30 days of result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount

The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN 428 draw today, 7 July at 3 pm. Those who have participated in the lottery draw can check the winning lottery numbers on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the lottery draw will be published from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for those who have participated in the lottery draw, the results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draw for the Karunya Plus KN 428 will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near the Bakery Junction.

What is the prize amount of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery draw?

The KN- 428 lottery's first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize is entitled to get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will be receiving an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the amount won.

How to claim the Karunya Plus KN 428 prize money?

After the result has been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or declared on the website, the participants can check their ticket number with the results announced by the lottery department. Winning ticket holders will have to take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

A valid identification proof is also required to be taken along to the lottery office. The verification process should be completed within 30 days of result announcement, otherwise the winner will not be eligible to claim the prize amount.

Those who get a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize at any authorised local shop in the state.

