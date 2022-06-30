The Karunya Plus KN 427 lottery results will be released on the official website keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed results will be released from 4 pm onwards.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Karunya Plus KN 427 draw by 3 pm today, 30 June. The Karunya Plus KN 427 lottery results will be released on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Karunya Plus KN 427 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the lottery participants, the Karunya Plus KN 427 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya Plus KN 427 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The fourth and the fifth prize stands at Rs 5000 and Rs 1000 respectively while the winner of the sixth prize is entitled to an amount of Rs 500. There is a seventh prize of Rs 100 as well along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent is applicable on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Karunya Plus KN 427 prize money:

Lottery prize winners need to match their winning Karunya Plus KN 427 ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result announcement.

The Karunya Plus KN 427 will have to make sure that winning tickets are in a good condition and are free from damage. If the ticket is damaged, the Karunya Plus KN 427 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners go to the lottery office to claim the prize money, they should carry with themselves a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for verifying their identity.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus KN 427 draw will have to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Individuals who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

