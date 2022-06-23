Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 426 results to be out at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The detailed results of the lottery shall be accessible from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya Plus KN 426 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders. The lottery draw for KN 426 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 426 live results will be out at 3 pm today, 23 June, making it a lucky day for some ticket holders. The KN 426 draw results will be available on the Kerala lottery department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the lottery shall be accessible from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya Plus KN 426 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders. The lottery draw for KN 426 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

What are the steps to claim the Karunya Plus KN 426 prize money?

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 426 lottery will receive Rs 80 lakh, whereas the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is to be noted that there is a 30 percent Kerala lottery tax deduction on the prize amount won. Ten percent will be deducted as an agent lottery commission from the lottery prize money.

Prize winners will have to verify their winning ticket numbers with the KN 426 results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Then, they need to submit their tickets within 30 days of result declaration at the Kerala lottery office. The winning tickets should be in good condition and free of damage. The prize money will not be given to the winner if the ticket is found to be mutilated. The winners must carry along a valid ID proof as well as passport-sized photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim their lottery prize amount

Ticket holders who win an amount of Rs 5,000 or more will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. However, individuals who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 in the KN 426 draw can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.