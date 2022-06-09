Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 424 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Those who win a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will have to complete a verification process. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised local shop in the state

The Kerala Lottery department will release the results of the Karunya Plus KN 424 draw today, 9 June at 3 pm. Results of the lottery draw can be checked on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the lottery draw will be made available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the participants, results of the lottery draw will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 424 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near the Bakery Junction.

Here are the lottery prizes that the winner would receive:

The lottery's first prize winner would receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize will be getting Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner will get a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

A Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent is applicable along with an agent lottery commission of 10% on the prize money.

What is the process to claim the prize money?

Once the result has been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or released on the website, the participants can crosscheck their ticket number with the winning numbers. Winning ticket holders can then take their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram for submission.

A valid identification proof should also be carried along to the lottery office. The verification process has to be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the results, otherwise the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Those who win a prize of more than Rs 5,000 will have to complete a verification process. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised local shop in the state.

Kerala State Lottery is a lottery programme initiated by the Kerala government. It was established in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.