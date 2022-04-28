Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 418 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The winners will be required to verify their winning ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their winning tickets within 30 days of result announcement for the payout

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 418 live results will be declared at 3 pm today, 28 April. The KN 418 draw results will be released on the Kerala lottery department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the lottery draw shall be accessible from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 418 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 418 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Here are the prize details of the Karunya Plus KN 418 lottery

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 418 lottery will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery draw will receive an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

However, it must be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable to the prize amount won.

The winners will be required to verify their winning ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their winning tickets within 30 days of result announcement for the payout. The winning tickets of the Kerala lottery need to be in a good condition and free of damage. The winning amount will not be delivered to the winner if the ticket is found to be mutilated. The winners should also carry along a valid identification card as well as passport-sized photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim their prize amount.

Those who have won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. However, individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local authorised lottery outlet in the state.

