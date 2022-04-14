Kerala Lottery 2022:  Karunya Plus KN 416 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The KN 416 winners are required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results for the Karunya Plus KN 416 lottery at 3 pm today, 14 April. The results for the draw will be announced on the lottery department’s official website - keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed KN 416 results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 416 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya Plus KN 416 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya Plus KN 416 first prize winner will receive an amount of 80 lakh while the second prize winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners will receive an amount of Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky winners.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the amount won.

How to claim the Karunya Plus KN 416 prize money:

Prize winners need to match their ticket numbers with the ones published in the results by the Kerala Government Gazette. The KN 416 winners are required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. The winning tickets should be in a good condition and free of damage. If the ticket is damaged, the Karunya Plus KN 416 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners are required to have a valid identification card as well as two passport-sized photographs for identity verification. Ticket holders who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus KN 416 draw must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000, can claim their prize at an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

