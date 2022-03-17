Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 412 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

People should also take care that their winning lottery tickets must be in good condition and free of damage. A damaged ticket will not be accepted by the lottery department and the prize money will also not be delivered to the winner

Today, 17 March, is going to be a lucky day for some as the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 412 results will be released at 3:00 pm. The lottery department in Kerala will publish the KN 412 draw results on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The live results of the same will be announced at 3 pm, and detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 412 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the KN 412 lottery will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh. The lottery's third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners of the KN 412 will receive Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

The Kerala Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain fortunate KN 412 winners.

The Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction, will conduct the lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 412 under the supervision of two experienced judges.

After the announcement of the lottery result, prize winners are advised to check their winning numbers with the Karunya Plus results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They should also surrender their winning tickets to the lottery department within a span of 30 days following the declaration of result.

For the verification process, a valid identity proof should be carried by the KN 412 winners to the lottery office. People should also take care that their winning lottery tickets must be in good condition and free of damage. A damaged ticket will not be accepted by the lottery department and the prize money will also not be delivered to the winner.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was established in 1967 by the government and rolls out seven weekly lotteries which are Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Win-Win, Akshaya and Pournami, as well as six bumper lotteries.

