The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of Karunya Plus KN 410 lottery today, 3 March. Lottery ticket holders can check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The live result of Karunya Plus KN 410 lottery will be available at 3 pm and the detailed results of the same can be checked from 4 pm onwards.

Results of the Karunya Plus KN 410 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for better convenience of ticket holders. The lottery draw is conducted everyday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to a The Times of India report, the price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30. The first prize for Karunya Plus KN 410 lottery is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The Kerala Lottery Department will also give away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

After the declaration of Karunya Plus KN 410 lottery result, the winning ticket holders are advised to submit their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery office.

To claim the prize money, winners of Karunya Plus KN 410 lottery are requested to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the result. The winners also have to submit a valid identification proof for further verification.

It is to be noted that if the verification is not completed within 30 days of the lottery result announcement, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who have won an amount more than Rs 5,000 are directed to go through the verification process. While, those winners who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any local authorised shop in the state.

In 1967, the Kerala Lottery Department was founded and has been India's first lottery department ever. The lottery department runs six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries for citizens of the state.

